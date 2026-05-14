Match officials confirmed for Pakistan-Australia home ODI series

Umpire Kumar Dharmasena pictured during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Afghanistan and Australia at Gaddafi Stadium on February 28, 2025 in Lahore, Pakistan. - ICC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced the match officials for the upcoming three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Australia, scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from 30 May to 4 June.

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Graeme La Brooy, who represented his country in nine Tests and 44 ODIs between 1986 and 1992, has been appointed as match referee for all three fixtures of the series.

Members of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires — Pakistan’s Ahsan Raza, England’s Richard Kettleborough and Sri Lanka’s Kumar Dharmasena — will officiate during the ODI series.

For the opening ODI at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on 30 May, Dharmasena will stand alongside Pakistan’s Asif Yaqoob, a member of the ICC Emerging Umpires Panel, as the on-field umpires.

Richard Kettleborough will serve as the third umpire, while Faisal Khan Aafreedi will perform fourth umpire duties.

In the second ODI at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on 2 June, Kettleborough will officiate with Faisal Khan Aafreedi as the on-field umpires. Kumar Dharmasena has been appointed as the third umpire, while Asif Yaqoob will serve as the fourth umpire.

The third and final ODI, also set to take place at Gaddafi Stadium on 4 June, will see Kumar Dharmasena and Ahsan Raza officiate as the on-field umpires.

Richard Kettleborough will perform duties as third umpire, while Pakistan’s Nasir Hussain, a member of the ICC International Panel of Umpires, has been named as the fourth umpire.

Graeme La Brooy will oversee all three matches as match referee throughout the series.