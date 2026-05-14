Manchester City close gap on Arsenal after convincing victory over Crystal Palace

Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates against Crystal Palace in Premier League on May 13, 2026. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: Manchester City kept the pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal with a commanding 3–0 victory over Crystal Palace here at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, narrowing the gap at the top to just two points as the title race heads into its final stretch.

Goals from Antoine Semenyo, Omar Marmoush and Savinho ensured Pep Guardiola’s side delivered a disciplined and dominant performance, moving City onto 77 points.

Arsenal remain ahead on 79, with both sides having two matches left, while Palace sit 15th on 44 points.

Despite still needing Arsenal to drop points, City showed no signs of giving up the chase. Semenyo opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, finishing neatly into the bottom-left corner after a clever back-heel from Phil Foden.

Marmoush doubled the lead eight minutes later, reacting quickest to Foden’s touch from a cross and turning the ball home with a composed finish into the far corner.

Savinho sealed the win in the 84th minute, striking left-footed from close range to complete the scoring.

Palace manager Oliver Glasner admitted Crystal Palace fell short as Manchester City dominated the match, saying his side couldn’t match the required top-level performance to get a result at the Etihad.

"Today City were much better than we were, were too good for us," Glasner, whose side are 15th on 44 points, said.

"If you want to get the point, or even more, here at Etihad, you need a top performance, and we couldn't deliver a top performance today."

Had City failed to win, Arsenal would have been crowned champions with a victory over already-relegated Burnley on Monday.