Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique hails title-winning determination

Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique celebrates with football advisor Luis Campos after winning Ligue 1 on May 13, 2026. — Reuters

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique praised his side’s determination after their 2-0 victory over RC Lens on Wednesday secured a fifth successive Ligue 1 title.

Despite PSG’s reputation for free-flowing attacking football, Enrique said the performance against Lens proved his team also possess the resilience needed to win difficult matches when forced onto the back foot.

Goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Ibrahim Mbaye ensured the Parisians clinched the championship with one league game remaining.

Enrique praised PSG’s resilience, saying the team proved it can adapt defensively as well as attack, a key trait needed to win trophies.

“Today, we spent more time defending than usual,” Enrique said after the match.

“But if you want to win trophies, you have to be able to dominate both offensively and defensively. And the team today showed the mentality it needs to win.”

PSG secured the title with a far narrower margin than last season, when they wrapped up the league with six matches to spare.

Enrique admitted this campaign had been considerably more demanding and credited Lens for pushing his side throughout the season.

"This is the sweetest and hardest title to win. The hardest of the three years we’ve had here, without a doubt. But that’s also because Lens did a very good job," the Spanish manager said.

"And I remember certain moments from this season, the kind of matches they won and the number of consecutive matches they won. And it was tricky. We had to deal with that."

PSG will finish their Ligue 1 season against neighbours Paris FC on Sunday before facing Arsenal FC in the UEFA Champions League final later this month.