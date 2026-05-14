Paris Saint-Germain clinch fifth straight Ligue 1 crown

Paris St Germain's Desire Doue and Paris St Germain's Joao Neves celebrate after winning Ligue 1 against RC Lens on May 13, 2026. — Reuters.

Paris Saint-Germain sealed a fifth consecutive Ligue 1 title after defeating RC Lens 2-0 here at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Wednesday in their penultimate league fixture of the season.

The victory confirmed PSG’s 14th French league championship, extending their record as the most successful club in Ligue 1 history.

Luis Enrique’s side moved onto 76 points, nine ahead of second-placed Lens, who can no longer catch the Parisians despite having one game remaining.

Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia opened the scoring in the 29th minute after a clever interception and assist from Ousmane Dembele.

Kvaratskhelia finished clinically from close range to hand PSG the advantage in a fiercely contested encounter.

Lens pushed hard for an equaliser in front of a passionate home crowd and created several clear chances throughout the match.

However, PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov produced a string of impressive saves to deny Wesley Said and Abdallah Sima, with the latter also striking the post midway through the second half.

Teenage substitute Ibrahim Mbaye wrapped up the win deep into stoppage time with a composed finish on the counter-attack.

Enrique praised PSG’s resilience, saying the team proved it can adapt defensively as well as attack, a key trait needed to win trophies.

"Today, we spent more time defending than usual," said Luis Enrique. "But if you want to win trophies, you have to be able to dominate both offensively and defensively. And the team today showed the mentality it needs to win."

PSG achieved the triumph despite travelling with a depleted squad, missing several key players through injury, including Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes.

The French champions will conclude their league campaign against Paris FC before facing Arsenal FC in the UEFA Champions League final later this month.