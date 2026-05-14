Angels place LHP Drew Pomeranz on injured list

Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Drew Pomeranz (13) delivers a pitch in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field in Cleveland on May 12, 2026. — Reuters

The Los Angeles Angels placed left-hander Drew Pomeranz on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday because of left elbow inflammation.

In a corresponding move, the Angels activated rookie right-hander Ryan Johnson from the 15-day injured list.

Pomeranz, 37, pitched the seventh inning of the Angels' 3-2 road loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday. He allowed one run on one hit and one walk. Angels manager Kurt Suzuki said the team was being "cautious" by putting Pomeranz on the IL after the pitcher brought the issue to its attention.

Pomeranz is 0-3 with a 7.20 ERA, eight walks and 12 strikeouts in 15 innings in his first season with the Angels.

Pomeranz is a career 50-63 with 10 saves, a 3.87 ERA, 392 walks and 952 strikeouts in 923 innings over 363 games (144 starts) since making his major league debut with the Colorado Rockies in 2011. He has played for eight teams in 13 years (2011-2021, 2025-present), making the National League All-Star team with the San Diego Padres in 2016.

Johnson, 23, is 0-1 with a 16.20 ERA, four walks and two strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings in his lone start this season with the Angels.

He was placed on the IL retroactive to April 3 because of a viral illness, then more recently with a hamstring issue.

Johnson went 0-0 with a 3.24 ERA, one walk and 12 strikeouts in a combined 8 1/3 innings during two rehab starts with Triple-A Salt Lake and Single-A Rancho Cucamonga.