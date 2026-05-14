Daniel Dubois’ trainer wants Moses Itauma fight to be put on hold now

An undated photo of British boxer Daniel Dubois and Moses Itauma. — Instagram

Don Charles has said that Daniel Dubois and Moses Itauma's fight may not happen for at least the next 18 months.

Dubois survived two early knockdowns to stop a battered but courageous Wardley in the 11th round to claim the WBO heavyweight title.

Wardley stunned Dubois just 10 seconds into the fight with a powerful right hand that sent the former champion to the canvas.

He dropped Dubois again in the third round and looked poised to seize control of the bout.

However, Dubois regrouped impressively and gradually turned the tide with relentless pressure and heavy combinations.

British heavyweight sensation Itauma was ringside to watch the match, as he will now likely be mandated to fight Dubois next.

However, Itauma will first get involved in a separate fight on August 8, but could potentially face the challenge of 'DDD' at the back end of 2026.

Meanwhile, Daniel could face Wardley in a rematch, but he has yet to announce his next move.

But Daniel Dubois' trainer Charles believes that his man and Itauma should not fight for now.

"He is a young fighter, he is the future. Frank Warren we trust, I think he will keep them apart for now," he said on the latest episode of talkBOXING.

"Let them fight in a unification, Moses could go away and become a world champion.

"They could do it in 18 months, they are both signed to Frank. Track them.

"And provided we defend our title and maybe pick up another, make it a unification."

Itauma is preparing for a world title fight before the end of the year.

However, he could choose a different path, as he also holds high rankings with the IBF and WBA.