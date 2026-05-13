Manchester United to speak with Michael Carrick about permanent job

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick celebrates after the match at Old Trafford in Manchester on May 3, 2026. — Reuters

Michael Carrick has emerged as the favourite for the manager job at Manchester United as the club's senior executives are set to speak to him about staying in charge beyond the end of the season.

Former United midfielder Carrick, 44, has surpassed the expectations of many since taking over as caretaker manager in January, as he has been one of the most consistent coaches in the Premier League and because of which he also secured a Champions League qualification.

United sacked their previous permanent manager, Ruben Amorim, in January, and the club intended to take time for hiring his replacement.

According to the report of The Athletic, external chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox are thought to have decided to finalise Carrick’s name and will tell Sir Jim Ratcliffe of their choice this week.

If the minority shareholder Ratcliffe agrees, United will start formal talks with Michael Carrick about his future.

Carrick has won 10 of his 15 matches in charge and lost just two and securing Champions League football next season and guiding them to third position from seventh in the Premier League.

Several managerial candidates have reportedly made informal approaches to express interest and outline their visions for the club’s future.

Among those under consideration managers is Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola, who is expected to leave at the end of the season.

Iraola is viewed as an attractive option due to his Premier League experience, attacking philosophy, and ability to operate within a defined management structure. He has also been linked with other top clubs.