Karachi gears up for One Run International half-marathon

Athletes from Pakistan, Poland, Germany and Japan taking part in Karachi Marathon. - SportsinPakistan

Karachi is set to once again join the global running community by hosting an international half-marathon on May 23, with the locally organised event by Sports in Pakistan expected to attract more than 1,500 participants and become one of the city’s largest running events of the year.

One Run is an annual international half-marathon held simultaneously across multiple countries, bringing together participants of all skill levels. The event promotes global unity, health, and cultural exchange through a shared sporting experience.

Runners of all ages and abilities will be able to take part in four categories – 1 km, 5 km, 10 km, and the full 21.1 km half-marathon – along the scenic Abdul Sattar Edhi Road (Seaview), with the race starting and finishing at Emaar Ocean Front in DHA Phase 8.

The event aims to provide a platform for families, friends, and fitness enthusiasts to embrace an active lifestyle and achieve personal milestones within a global running community.

The initiative seeks to promote fitness and holistic health while encouraging greater public participation in physical activity across the country.

On the same day, more than 245,000 runners worldwide are expected to participate from countries including Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, India, the UAE, Qatar, Venezuela, Serbia, Tanzania, Malaysia, Thailand and several others, turning the occasion into a truly global celebration of running.

Shoaib Nizami, the event organiser in Karachi, said the city’s running culture continues to grow rapidly.

“Karachi’s running culture is growing rapidly, with more people from all walks of life taking part every year," Nizami said.

"While the city is famous for its food, Karachiites should also take pride in their active lifestyle and participation in international events. This is another opportunity to showcase the healthy, dynamic side of our city to the world," he added.