Lorenzo Musetti withdraws from French Open

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti looks dejected after losing his round of 16 match against Norway's Casper Ruud at Foro Italico in Rome on May 12, 2026. — Reuters

Lorenzo Musetti has pulled out of the French Open, citing a thigh injury. The world number 10, who reached the semi-final in Paris last year, described the decision as extremely difficult.

Musetti was seen struggling in the round-of-16 defeat by Norway's Casper Ruud at the Italian Open in Rome on Tuesday.

The Italian announced the news of withdrawing from the tournament via a social media post.

"After yesterday's match, I underwent medical examinations which revealed a rectus femoris injury, requiring several weeks of rest and recovery," Musetti wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, this means I won't be able to compete in Hamburg and Roland Garros - news that is incredibly hard to take.

"A huge thank you to the Rome crowd for your incredible support. That's exactly why, despite not being 100%, I chose to step on court and give everything I had in my home tournament. I'll keep you updated."

The 24-year-old, who reached a career-high ranking of world number five in January, had been expected as one of the serious contenders at Roland Garros, where the main draw begins on May 24.

Lorenzo Musetti has established himself as one of the rising stars at the Grand Slams stage, reaching the Australian Open quarter-finals this year, the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2024 and the U.S. Open quarter-finals in 2025.

His withdrawal added to a growing list of high-profile injury absentees at Roland Garros. Two-times defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn with a wrist injury, while Dane Holger Rune and Briton Jack Draper are also out with injuries.