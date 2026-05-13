Pakistan’s opponents revealed for Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-ups

Pakistan women players celebrate during the first T20I against Zimbabwe at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on May 12, 2026. - PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan women's national cricket team will take on Sri Lanka women's national cricket team and Scotland women's national cricket team in their warm-up fixtures for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, which is set to be staged in England and Wales.

The warm-up matches will be played from 6 to 10 June, providing teams with a crucial opportunity to acclimatise to local playing conditions ahead of the marquee tournament.

A total of 12 warm-up fixtures will be held across Derby, Loughborough and Cardiff, with the main event beginning on 12 June.

According to a press release from the International Cricket Council (ICC), each participating side will feature in two practice matches.

Pakistan will begin their preparations against Sri Lanka on 6 June in Derby, before facing Scotland on 9 June at the same venue.

“Eight teams will be in action on the opening day of warm-up matches, including last edition’s finalists New Zealand and South Africa. Tournament debutants Netherlands will also feature as they take on Scotland in Derby,” the ICC said.

The tournament will run from 12 June in England, with the final scheduled to be held at Lord’s in London on 5 July.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up fixtures

6 June

Netherlands vs Scotland, Derby

South Africa vs Ireland, Loughborough

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Derby

New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Loughborough

8 June

West Indies vs India, Cardiff

England vs Australia, Cardiff

9 June

Scotland vs Pakistan, Derby

Ireland vs Bangladesh, Loughborough

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, Derby

South Africa vs New Zealand, Loughborough

10 June