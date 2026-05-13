Liam Dawson announces retirement from first-class cricket with immediate effect

Liam Dawson of England in delivery stride during day five of the 4th Test Match against India at Emirates Old Trafford on July 27, 2025 in Manchester, England. - AFP

Former England all-rounder Liam Dawson has announced his retirement from first-class cricket with immediate effect, bringing an end to a distinguished red-ball career spanning two decades.

The 36-year-old Hampshire star, who represented England cricket team in four Test matches, confirmed that he will continue to play white-ball cricket for Hampshire and Manchester Originals, while also remaining available for England’s limited-overs sides.

Dawson enjoyed an impressive first-class career, claiming 380 wickets and scoring 18 centuries across 20 seasons.

He was recognised for his outstanding performances in 2024 after being named the men’s Player of the Year at the Professional Cricketers’ Association awards, in addition to earning the Overall Domestic MVP and County Championship Player of the Year honours.

The left-arm spinner earned a recall to England’s Test side last summer following an eight-year absence, but after featuring in four of Hampshire’s opening five County Championship matches this season with limited impact, Dawson opted to step away from red-ball cricket.

"I've decided to retire from first-class cricket," Dawson said. "It's a decision that I haven't taken lightly but I feel for the benefit of prolonging my career in white-ball cricket, the time is right.

"I'm extremely proud to have played over 200 games for Hampshire and have had some amazing memories with so many players over the years. I'm fully committed to playing white-ball cricket for Hampshire and continuing the success we've had.

"To the fans and members who have turned out over the years, I can't thank you enough for your support. Hampshire will always be my home, and I look forward to playing in front of you all at Utilita Bowl very soon."

Dawson made his Test debut during England’s 2016-17 tour of India and scored an unbeaten 66 in his maiden innings in Chennai.

He later featured against South Africa in 2017 before returning to the Test setup for the 2025 Old Trafford Test against India.

Although he struck with the seventh ball of his comeback, Dawson finished with match figures of 1-140 as India secured a draw. He was later left out of England’s Ashes touring squad.

Despite limited opportunities in Test cricket, Dawson remained a regular figure in England’s white-ball squads.

He was part of England’s victorious 2019 World Cup squad and also travelled as a reserve player during their triumphant 2022 T20 World Cup campaign. Last year, he cemented his place in England’s T20I side ahead of the 2026 tournament.

For Hampshire, Dawson scored more than 10,000 first-class runs and took 361 wickets in 211 appearances, placing him among the county’s modern greats. He also played a key role in Hampshire winning six white-ball trophies, including all three of the club’s T20 titles.

Hampshire director of cricket Giles White praised Dawson’s contribution to the county.

"Liam has been an outstanding servant to Hampshire Cricket. To have played over 200 first-class games for this county speaks volumes about his dedication and quality.

"He leaves a huge hole in the team and will be hard to replace, especially for the remainder of this Championship season. He is the only Hampshire player of the modern era to represent the club in over 200 first-class appearances, which underlines just how rare an achievement that is at this level," he concluded.