President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari confers Hilal-e-Imtiaz on Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi received the Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan’s second-highest civilian award, during a prestigious ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr on May 13, 2026, where the honour was conferred by President Asif Ali Zardari. - X/teamAfridi

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi on Wednesday received the Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan’s second-highest civilian award, in recognition of his long-standing services to the national cricket team.

The honour also acknowledged Afridi’s contributions to England’s county cricket and his leadership role in the World Championship of Legends.

The award was conferred by President Asif Ali Zardari during a prestigious ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, while Afridi was also recognised for guiding Pakistan to their historic 2009 T20 World Cup triumph.

The 46-year-old made exceptional contributions to Pakistan cricket across all formats, having played 398 ODIs and scored 8,064 runs, including 39 half-centuries and six centuries, while also claiming 395 wickets with nine five-wicket hauls.

In the T20I format, the right-handed batter featured in 99 matches, scoring 1,416 runs and taking 98 wickets.

Afridi also enjoyed vast experience in franchise cricket, representing teams in the Pakistan Super League, Lanka Premier League, Bangladesh Premier League, Caribbean Premier League, Champions League Twenty20, Big Bash League and Indian Premier League.

He was a key member of Pakistan’s squad that won the 2009 ICC World Twenty20, where they defeated Sri Lanka national cricket team in the final courtesy of Afridi’s all-round performance.

He scored an unbeaten 54 off 40 deliveries, including two fours and two sixes, and also claimed one wicket.