Former Australian cricketer named England's men national selector

Mitchell Johnson (left) and Marcus North of the Warriors celebrate after defeating the Tasmania Tigers during day four of the Sheffield Shield match at WACA on October 14, 2011 in Perth. - CA

LONDON: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has appointed former Australian middle-order batter Marcus North as England Men’s National Selector.

North joins the ECB from Durham County Cricket Club, where he has served as Director of Cricket since October 2018.

In his new role, he will contribute to the selection of all England Men’s squads, from the senior teams through to the Lions and Young Lions programmes.

Raised in Western Australia, he represented his country in 21 Test matches and two One-Day Internationals. A left-handed batter, he enjoyed an extensive county cricket career across six counties.

Since taking charge at Durham in 2018, North has overseen significant progress both on and off the field and has earned widespread respect across the domestic game. Since 2025, he has also led both the men’s and women’s professional programmes at the club.

In his new role, North will oversee domestic cricket throughout the English summer, contribute to decisions regarding England Men’s central contracts, and work closely with the scouting network on player identification and succession planning.

He will also collaborate with the ECB Science and Medicine team on player availability, workload management and programme planning.

England Men’s Managing Director Rob Key has outlined the rationale behind the appointment of the National Selector, emphasising the depth and quality of candidates considered during what he described as a comprehensive recruitment process aimed at strengthening England Men’s cricket structure.

He noted that the selection panel undertook a rigorous assessment to identify an individual with strong domestic insight, leadership experience, and a clear understanding of the modern player pathway.

“We were really pleased with the strength and depth of candidates throughout what was a thorough and rigorous process for the National Selector role.

“Marcus stood out through his knowledge of the domestic game, his experience across different environments and the relationships he has built throughout county cricket over a long period of time.

“He has been heavily involved in the county game for many years, both as a player and more recently during eight successful years as Director of Cricket at Durham, where he has earned huge respect across the game.

“Marcus also brings international pedigree from his time playing for Australia, and we believe his experience and understanding of the player pathway and high performance environment will be a real asset to England Men’s cricket.”

The 46-year-old North expressed his pride and excitement after being appointed England Men’s National Selector, describing the role as a huge honour and an opportunity to help shape the future of England cricket across all formats.

He highlighted the importance of England’s county structure in producing talented players and stressed his commitment to working closely with counties and the national team management to build competitive squads.

North also reflected on his successful stint with Durham, thanking the club’s leadership, players, staff and supporters for their backing over the past eight years.

“I am absolutely delighted to be appointed England Men’s National Selector. It is a tremendous honour to be entrusted with a role of such responsibility, and I am excited to contribute to the continued development of the England Men’s teams.

“Having spent the past several years working closely within the county game, I have seen first-hand the strength and depth of talent across the domestic system. I’m looking forward to working closely with the counties in identifying, supporting and selecting players who can thrive at International level.

“The opportunity to help shape the future of England Men’s teams is one I’m incredibly passionate about. I’m excited to get started working closely with Rob, Brendon, Ben, Harry and the wider performance team in building squads that can compete consistently and successfully across all formats.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at Durham and would like to thank Tim Bostock for handing me the opportunity back in 2018. I will be forever grateful for the support shown by the Board, players, staff and supporters over the past eight years.”