Khamzat Chimaev explains forgiving Sean Strickland after UFC 328 clash

Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) before the fight against Sean Strickland (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center on May 9, 2026. — Reuters

Khamzat Chimaev has explained why he chose to forgive Sean Strickland following their heated rivalry and dramatic showdown at UFC 328.

The pair exchanged a series of personal insults and tense verbal jabs in the build-up to their five-round middleweight title clash, creating the impression that genuine animosity existed between them.

However, despite the hostility before the bout, both fighters displayed respect once they entered the cage, touching gloves at the start of the contest and again during the bloody encounter.

Strickland eventually emerged victorious in a major upset, with the judges awarding him the win after five hard-fought rounds.

In a notable gesture after the fight, Chimaev wrapped the championship belt around Strickland’s waist, while the American later apologised for his pre-fight comments during his post-fight interview.

The display of sportsmanship sparked mixed reactions among fans, with some criticising Strickland after he admitted that much of the hostility had been used to help promote the contest.

🚨 Khamzat Chimaev went on stories to explain why he was friendly with Sean Strickland despite all of the trash talk that was said:



"And regarding that guy — he said a lot of unnecessary things. People were asking why I shook his hand and why I put the belt on him afterward. We… pic.twitter.com/xCvOmtVGtK — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) May 12, 2026

Addressing the situation on social media, Chimaev defended his actions and explained why he accepted Strickland’s apology.

”And regarding that guy, he said a lot of unnecessary things,” Khamzat said on his Instagram story.

“People were asking why I shook his hand and why I put the belt on him afterward. We don’t have the habit of talking or fighting after a loss.”

“If we fight, we fight inside the cage, and we fought as best as we could. What Allah has decided is no longer in our control. That guy lowered his head and asked for forgiveness. If a person asks for forgiveness, I can forgive him. I’m not an oppressor so that I would refuse to forgive.”