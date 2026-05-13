Three uncapped players named in England squad for first New Zealand Test

Josh Tongue of England celebrates with teammates after dismissing Travis Head during day five of the Fifth Test in the 2025/26 Ashes Series against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on January 08, 2026. - AFP

LONDON: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday announced a 15-member squad for the Rothesay first Test of the three-match series against New Zealand at Lord’s, scheduled to begin on 4 June.

The squad includes three uncapped players at Test level — Durham top-order batter Emilio Gay, Hampshire fast bowler Sonny Baker and Somerset wicketkeeper-batter James Rew.

Leicestershire spinner Rehan Ahmed, Surrey seamer Matthew Fisher and Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson also return to the Test squad.

The squad will report for a training camp at Loughborough in the week commencing 24 May.

Rehan Ahmed and Jacob Bethell, who are currently playing in the Indian Premier League, will return to England once their commitments with Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have concluded.

England Men’s Managing Director Rob Key has outlined the thinking behind England’s latest Test squad selection, highlighting a balance of established international performers, in-form county cricketers and emerging talents being backed for future development.

He stressed that the selected group reflects both current form and long-term planning, while also noting the return of several experienced players and the ongoing management of fast bowler Jofra Archer, who continues his recovery pathway and workload build-up through franchise cricket.

“Emilio, James and Sonny have all earned their opportunities through consistent performances and have impressed us not only with their talent but also with the way they’ve gone about their cricket in high-pressure situations,” he said.

“It’s also great to welcome back players like Rehan, Matt and Ollie, who all bring different qualities and experience to the group. Competition for places remains incredibly strong and that’s exactly where we want to be as a Test team.

“Jofra Archer is unavailable for the first Test. He continues to play in the IPL, and it is about building him up for red-ball cricket after a long six months on the road.”

England squad for first New Zealand Test: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, James Rew, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Jamie Smith and Josh Tongue.

Fixtures: