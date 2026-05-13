WATCH: Mohammad Rizwan presents cap to Bangladeshi staff boy

The collage of photos features Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan gifting a cap to a Bangladeshi staff boy. – File

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan made a heartwarming gesture ahead of the second Test against Bangladesh as the team left the hotel for Sylhet this morning.

Rizwan presented his cap to a Bangladeshi staff boy during the team’s departure from Mirpur, a moment that quickly drew attention for its simplicity and sportsmanship ahead of the May 16–20 fixture.

Muhammad Rizwan Gifter His Cap to Staff Boy pic.twitter.com/ntPoPqezss — Shahid Shakil (@Shahid56Shakil) May 13, 2026

Meanwhile, the right-handed batter’s performance in the recently concluded Test was not up to the mark as he struggled with the bat while scoring runs.

He also faced difficulties behind the stumps, conceding runs, dropping catches and missing stumping chances, which provided extra lives and runs to Bangladeshi batters across the match.

Set to chase a 268-run target, the touring side were comfortably placed at 119/3 with debutant Abdullah Fazal and experienced all-rounder Salman Ali Agha at the crease, but the former’s dismissal in the 32nd over triggered a collapse, as Pakistan lost six more wickets for 44 runs in 21 overs and were eventually bowled out for 163 match outcome.

Earlier in the match, Bangladesh posted 413 in their first innings, led by captain Najmul Hossain Shanto’s century and Mominul Haque’s 91, before Pakistan responded with 386 thanks to a debut hundred from Azan Awais and contributions from Abdullah Fazal and Mohammad Rizwan.

The result lifted Bangladesh to sixth in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table with one win, one defeat and one draw from three matches, collecting 16 points with a win percentage of 44.44 overall standing.

Pakistan meanwhile have slipped to seventh after winning one and losing two of their three matches, earning 12 points with a win percentage of 33.33.