Carlos Alcaraz opens up on Jannik Sinner rivalry

An undated picture of world number one Jannik Sinner and world number two Carlos Alcaraz. — Reuters

The world number two Carlos Alcaraz is currently sidelined with a wrist injury and has spoken about his rivalry and relationship with Jannik Sinner recently discussions.

Alcaraz has not played since sustaining tendon sheath inflammation in his right wrist at the Barcelona Open, forcing withdrawals from Madrid, Rome and the French Open since events this season.

Alcaraz and Sinner have dominated men’s tennis over the past two and a half years, winning nine Grand Slam titles since 2024 between them.

Speaking in Vanity Fair interview, Alcaraz highlighted mutual respect despite rivalry, saying competitive on court yet friendly off it perspective on Sinner relationship shared.

“We’re showing the world that we can be on court and give our best, and try to do the most possible damage to the other while playing, try to beat each other, and then, off court, just be two guys who get along really well,” said the 23-year-old.

He added: “We help each other give our best. We are fighting for the same goal, but there’s no need to hate each other because we want the same thing.

“When you are competing at this level, having a close friendship is complicated… It can be done. I’m all for it.”

Alcaraz also suggested their rivalry should not yet be compared to historic men’s tennis rivalries, insisting time is needed before such judgement can be made.

“[Rivalries are] long processes,” he said. “It’s not comparable to the historic rivalries that have happened in tennis, because we both have so many years ahead.

“Hopefully, we will continue playing against each other many times, at many finals, and that we will split the greatest tournaments.”