Cristiano Ronaldo title wait continues in Saudi Arabia

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts against Al Hila in Saudi Pro League on May 12, 2026. — Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo’s wait for Saudi Pro League glory continues after a dramatic Riyadh derby ended in late chaos, leaving Al Nassr still on the brink of the title but not yet champions.

Al Nassr appeared to be closing in on the trophy after taking the lead through Mohamed Simakan and managing the game with composure against rivals Al Hilal.

However, deep into stoppage time, a costly error from goalkeeper Bento allowed a hopeful long ball into the area to slip through his grasp and cross the line, denying what seemed like a decisive victory.

The draw keeps Al Nassr in control of their own destiny.

A win against relegation-threatened Damac in their final league fixture would secure the title, though a failure to win could open the door for Al Hilal, who would then need maximum points from their remaining matches and could claim the championship on head-to-head record.

Tempers flared after the final whistle, with tensions spilling over between sections of both sets of supporters inside the stadium following the dramatic conclusion.

Al Hilal, despite remaining in contention for a domestic double, endured a subdued performance.

Key figures such as Karim Benzema and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic struggled to make an impact, while Kingsley Coman wasted a clear opportunity when he struck the post.

Ronaldo was substituted late on to a rapturous reception, appearing to signal confidence that glory was near, only for Bento’s late lapse to change the narrative.

Bento with an unfortunate 90+8' own goal ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/IaBAaeIf6v — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) May 12, 2026

To compound the schedule, Al Nassr also face Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League.

Two final later this week, meaning silverware could still arrive imminently despite the league setback. For now, however, the title race remains unresolved until the final round.