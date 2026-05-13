Darcie Brown omitted as Australia announce Women’s T20 World Cup squad

Darcie Brown of Australia bowls during the third women's T20I match India at Adelaide Oval on February 21, 2026 in Adelaide, Australia. - AFP

Australia have caused a surprise by omitting key fast bowler Darcie Brown from their squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 which is scheduled to run from June 12 till July 5.

Brown, who featured in the two most recent editions of the tournament, has been replaced by uncapped left-arm seamer Lucy Hamilton in the final selection call. Hamilton’s inclusion is the only major change in an otherwise settled squad.

Left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux will lead the side despite recent injury concerns, with selectors backing her fitness and leadership to guide the six-time champions through the tournament.

Hamilton, who captained Australia at last year’s ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, has already made her senior debut across all formats and is viewed as a promising long-term prospect.

Australia’s squad features a strong core of experienced players including Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath and Megan Schutt.

The batting unit is further strengthened by Phoebe Litchfield, who played in the previous edition, and Georgia Voll, who is set for her World Cup debut.

Perry, who has played in every edition since 2009, is on the verge of becoming the first player to appear in 50 Women’s T20 World Cup matches.

Nicola Carey, a member of the 2020 title-winning squad, also retains her place after recently returning to the T20I setup. Wicketkeeper-batter Tahlia Wilson has been named as travelling reserve.

Australia selector Shawn Flegler said the squad had been carefully balanced and remained well placed to challenge for the title.

“These squads are never easy to select but we’re confident with the balance and stability we’ve got across the group. It’s an experienced group and one we believe is capable of winning the World Cup," Flegler said.

“Sophie has already made her mark as captain and built a strong connection with the group over the last couple of tours, so we’re looking forward to seeing what this side can achieve under her leadership," he added.

He also provided further insight into the squad composition and selection decisions, explaining the rationale behind key omissions and inclusions ahead of the upcoming tournament.

Flegler highlighted the balance of conditions-based planning, squad versatility, and player form that shaped the final selection, while also addressing the return of experienced players and the value of all-round options within the group.

“Darcie Brown was unlucky to miss out but the decision was based on the conditions we’re expecting and the makeup of the side. With at least six right-arm pace options in the mix and raw pace expected to be less effective, we opted to go with Lucy Hamilton who offers something different as a left-arm quick," he stated.

“Grace Harris comes into the side having missed the recent series against the West Indies. She’s a handy all-round option and someone who can take the game away from an opposition.

“We’re pleased to welcome Annabel Sutherland back from an extended break as well, she’s fresh and ready to go and will play an important role throughout the tournament," she concluded.

Australia have been drawn in Group 1 of the tournament alongside South Africa, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Netherlands.

They begin their campaign against South Africa on June 13 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll and Georgia Wareham.

Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

Group stage fixtures: