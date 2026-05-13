Arsenal dealt blow as Ben White ruled out for season

Arsenal's Ben White walks off the pitch after being substituted after sustaining an injury against West Ham United in Premier League on May 10, 2026. — Reuters

Arsenal have confirmed that defender Ben White will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a significant knee injury, dealing a major setback to the club’s defensive options during a crucial stage of the campaign.

The 28-year-old suffered the injury during Sunday’s Premier League match against West Ham United, where he was forced off in the 28th minute and replaced by Martin Zubimendi.

Subsequent medical assessments have revealed damage to the medial knee ligament.

Arsenal have confirmed that Ben White has suffered a serious medial knee ligament injury that will keep him sidelined for the rest of the season following further medical assessments.

"Further to Sunday's match at West Ham United, subsequent assessments and specialist reviews have confirmed that Ben White has sustained a significant medial knee ligament injury, which will rule him out for the remainder of this season," Arsenal said in a statement.

White will now miss Arsenal’s final two league fixtures against Burnley and Crystal Palace, as well as the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, marking a significant blow to their European ambitions.

According to international media reports White is also expected to miss the upcoming World Cup.

White had been in strong club form, starting Arsenal’s last three Premier League matches and both legs of their Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid.

His injury compounds Arsenal’s defensive concerns, with Jurrien Timber already sidelined for much of the season.

The former Brighton defender has struggled with recurring fitness problems in recent years, including knee surgery last season and a hamstring issue that has disrupted large parts of the current campaign.