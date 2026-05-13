Star Pakistan batter likely to miss Australia ODI series

Saim Ayub of Pakistan celebrates his fifty runs during the third T20I match against Australia at Gaddafi Stadium on February 01, 2026 in Lahore. - AFP

LAHORE: Star opening batter Saim Ayub is likely to be excluded from Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming ODI series against Australia, scheduled from May 30 to June 4.

According to sources, a pool of 38 players has been shortlisted for a four-month training programme as part of preparations for upcoming international commitments.

The camp will feature both white-ball and red-ball cricketers, who will be rotated in and out of national duties depending on team requirements.

Sources added that players will undergo specialised training based on their formats, with a strong focus on fitness and skill development throughout the camp. Cricketers will also remain available for selection for upcoming series across all formats during this period.

Saim Ayub has not been included in the first phase of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) camp and is expected to join a later camp after Eid. He is also likely to miss the home ODI series against Australia.

Meanwhile, a separate list of 28 players has been named for the white-ball camp at the National Cricket Academy National Cricket Academy, which will run from May 15 to May 21.

The Pakistan Cricket Board Pakistan Cricket Board said the camp has been designed to prepare players for the three-match ODI series against Australia, to be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from May 30 to June 4.

All three ODIs will begin at 4:30pm local time, with the toss scheduled for 4pm. The board further stated that the NCA coaching staff will work closely with the Pakistan men’s white-ball management team to monitor player performance and workload during the camp.

Australia’s tour marks their return to Pakistan for a 50-over bilateral series since 2022, when the hosts secured a 2-1 victory. Earlier this year, Australia also toured for a three-match T20I series, which Pakistan won 3-0 in Lahore.

Pakistan U19 fast bowlers Abdul Subhan and Ali Raza have also been included in the training camp.

Players named in the white-ball camp:

Aamir Jamal, Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Arafat Minhas, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Hamza Nazeer, Haris Rauf, Hunain Shah, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Faik, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Saad Baig, Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abdul Subhan Ali Raza and Usman Khan.