Hunain Shah among 28 players selected for Pakistan white-ball camp ahead of Australia ODIs

Pacer Hunain Shah celebrates after registering win for Hyderabad Kingsmen during the Eliminator Two Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Islamabad United at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, on May 01, 2026. - AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that a National Cricket Academy (NCA) white-ball training camp will begin on 15 May ahead of the upcoming home ODI series against Australia.

A total of 28 players will attend the camp, which will run until 21 May and include training sessions as well as practice matches.

The preparations are aimed at getting the squad ready for the three-match ODI series against Australia, set to be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from 30 May to 4 June.

All three ODIs will begin at 4:30pm local time, with the toss scheduled for 4pm.

The PCB further stated that the NCA coaching staff will work alongside the Pakistan men’s white-ball team management to train and monitor the players during the camp.

The forthcoming bilateral ODI series will mark Australia’s first tour of Pakistan in the 50-over format since March and April 2022, when the Men in Green secured a 2-1 series victory.

Earlier this year, Australia toured Pakistan for a three-match T20I series in January and February, where the hosts completed a 3-0 clean sweep at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan U19 fast bowlers Abdul Subhan and Ali Raza have also been included in the camp.

The players named in the white-ball camp are: Aamir Jamal, Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Arafat Minhas, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Hamza Nazeer, Haris Rauf, Hunain Shah, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Faik, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Saad Baig, Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Sufiyan Muqeem and Usman Khan.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia (CA) unveiled a squad featuring several fresh faces for aforementioned series, with teenage batting sensation Oliver Peake and rising all-rounder Liam Scott earning maiden senior call-ups.

Several senior stars, including captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, were rested as they focused on preparing for the upcoming home Test series against Bangladesh.

The selectors instead opted for a fresh-looking squad featuring a mix of emerging and returning players. Billy Stanlake received his first national call-up since 2019 after overcoming long-term injury setbacks, while Riley Meredith returned to the ODI set-up for the first time since 2024.

Players involved in the latter stages of the ongoing Indian Premier League missed the Pakistan series, with Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett and Ben Dwarshuis set to join the squad later in Bangladesh following the conclusion of their IPL commitments.