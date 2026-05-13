Southampton seal play-off final spot after extra-time thriller against Middlesbrough

Southampton's Ryan Manning applauds fans after the match against Middlesbrough in Championship on May 9, 2026. — Reuters

Southampton secured their place in the Championship play-off final after a dramatic 2–1 extra-time victory over Middlesbrough here at St Mary’s, winning 3–2 on aggregate in a tense semi-final second leg.

The match swung repeatedly in front of a hostile and emotionally charged atmosphere, with Southampton eventually finding the decisive breakthrough in the 116th minute.

Shea Charles delivered a dangerous cross from the right which somehow evaded everyone and crept into the far post, sending the home crowd into celebration.

Middlesbrough had taken an early lead through Riley McGree, who finished first time into the bottom corner after Callum Brittain’s low delivery.

Southampton responded before half-time when Ross Stewart rose highest to head in from close range after Ryan Manning’s looping cross.

After 90 minutes could not separate the sides, both teams appeared fatigued in extra time, but Southampton gradually took control and pushed higher up the pitch, eventually forcing the winner.

Speaking after the match, Southampton head coach Tonda Eckert praised both the performance and the atmosphere.

"The crowd was fantastic, it was a very special atmosphere when we came to the stadium,” Eckert said.

"Today we had to dig very deep and credit to the players for doing that over 120 minutes, I think over both legs it was very well deserved.

"I just said to the boys that we are not finished yet, you can be happy about the result but there is more to do.

"Credit to Shea (Charles), he's one of the players I speak to the most and there's a transition from being a talent to a senior professional and he's gone the very best way of maturing."

Middlesbrough pushed late on, even sending their goalkeeper forward for set pieces, but could not find an equaliser.

Southampton will now face Hull City at Wembley on 23rd May for a place in the Premier League, while Middlesbrough’s promotion hopes come to a painful end after a fiercely contested tie.