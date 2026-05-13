Former NBA star Jason Collins dies aged 47 after cancer battle

Brooklyn Nets center Jason Collins waits to enter the game against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Staples Center on February 23, 2014. — Reuters

Former NBA player Jason Collins has died at the age of 47 after battling cancer, his family announced on Tuesday.

Collins revealed in September that he was receiving treatment for a brain tumour and later disclosed that he had stage four glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Collins’ family announced that he has died following a courageous battle with glioblastoma.

“We are heartbroken to share that Jason Collins, our beloved husband, son, brother and uncle, has died after a valiant fight with glioblastoma,” the family said in a statement.

The family remembered Jason as an inspiring figure whose kindness and impact touched countless lives.

“Jason changed lives in unexpected ways and was an inspiration to all who knew him and to those who admired him from afar,” his family said. "Our family will miss him dearly.”

Collins made history in 2013 when he became the first active male athlete in one of North America’s four major professional sports leagues to publicly come out as gay.

The center played 13 seasons in the NBA. He was selected 18th overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2001 draft then was traded to the then-New Jersey Nets on draft night.

He also had stints with the Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards.

Collins helped the Nets reach back-to-back NBA Finals in 2002 and 2003 alongside teammates Jason Kidd and Richard Jefferson.

After a first-person essay in Sports Illustrated disclosing he was gay, Collins received widespread support across the sports world, including from then-U.S. President Barack Obama.