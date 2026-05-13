Brandon Clarke dies aged 29, confirm Memphis Grizzlies

An undated picture of Canada-born player Brandon Clarke. — Reuters

The Memphis Grizzlies have confirmed on Tuesday the death of forward Brandon Clarke at the age of 29.

The Canada-born player, who was selected in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft, had featured in only two games this season due to ongoing injury problems. No cause of death has yet been disclosed.

In a statement, the Grizzlies said they were “heartbroken” by the loss of one of the franchise’s longest-serving players.

"Brandon was an outstanding team-mate and an even better person whose impact on the organisation and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten," the team said in a statement.

Clarke played 309 NBA games during his career, including 50 starts, averaging 10.2 points per game. Known for his energy and determination on court, he became a popular figure among team-mates and supporters alike.

Last month, Clarke was arrested in Arkansas on charges including speeding and possession of a controlled substance.

Born in Vancouver, Clarke held dual Canadian and American citizenship after moving with his family to Phoenix at the age of three. He played college basketball at San Jose State University before transferring to Gonzaga University.

He was initially drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder before being traded to Memphis shortly afterwards.

Clarke’s agency, Priority Sports, paid tribute to him, saying: "He was so loved by all of us here and everyone whose life he touched," read a statement by his agency, Priority Sports.

"He was the gentlest soul who was the first to be there for all of his friends and family."

NBA commissioner Adam Silver also honoured Clarke, describing him as "As one of the longest-tenured members of the Grizzlies, Brandon was a beloved team-mate and leader who played the game with enormous passion and grit."