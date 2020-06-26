Members of the England-bound touring party maintain social distance in the buffet room. Photo courtesy: PCB

The slew of positive Covid-19 tests have made the remainder of the squad so concerned that they are even scared of their own shadows and strictly sticking to the protocols laid down by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

After 10 players and masseur tested positive for the virus, the 18 whose tests came out negative and are currently camped at a hotel in Lahore under bio-secure conditions, have become overtly cautions, Daily Express reported on Friday.

According to the Urdu daily, players would usually gather in each other's rooms at nights and mingle openly when staying at hotels. However, so determined they are to not catch the virus and miss the England-plane that they have been staying within themselves and have limited their contact even with each other.

Virus-hit Pakistan camp strictly following Covid-19 protocols: report