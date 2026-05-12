Brazil's Estevao to miss World Cup, Neymar on expanded roster: report

This collage of photos shows Brazil's Estevao (left) and Neymar. — Reuters/AFP

Chelsea forward Estevao will miss this summer's World Cup for Brazil due to a thigh injury, ESPN reported.

The 19-year-old sensation has not played since sustaining the injury on April 18 against Manchester United.

While Estevao was left off the preliminary 55-player roster submitted by Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti on Monday, veteran forward Neymar was included in the expanded squad, per ESPN.

Teams competing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America had until Monday to submit a preliminary 55-man roster. The final 26-man squads must be selected from those preliminary player pools.

Neymar's reported inclusion is a big step as the 34-year-old pursues his fourth World Cup appearance. He is the nation's all-time leader with 79 goals but has not been selected to compete for Brazil since Ancelotti became the head coach in June.

Ancelotti has repeatedly said that Neymar remains in contention for selection, but he has to prove his fitness.

In April, he said the striker had two months to demonstrate he is ready for the tournament.

Estevao has left his Premier League side and returned to Brazil to undergo treatment with Palmeiras, his former club. He had been considered a lock for the World Cup roster after scoring five goals in his first 11 caps.

Also missing the World Cup due to injuries are Real Madrid's Eder Militao and Rodrygo.

Five-time World Cup champion Brazil is in Group C this summer with Morocco, Haiti and Scotland. Brazil opens against Morocco on June 13 in East Rutherford, N.J.