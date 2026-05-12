Records galore as Pakistan storm past Zimbabwe in first T20I

KARACHI: The Pakistan women's cricket team shattered multiple records during their dominant 153-run victory over Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the three-match home series here at the National Bank Stadium on Tuesday.
Pakistan captain Fatima Sana's decision to bat first paid dividends as the team piled up 237/5 in their 20 overs, which was their highest in the format, surpassing the previous best of 181/4, which they achieved against South Africa in 2024.
Highest total by Pakistan in Women's T20Is
Leading the way for Pakistan was right-handed batter Ayesha Zafar, who top-scored with an unbeaten century, making 102 off just 47 deliveries, studded with 15 fours and two sixes, and shattered multiple individual records in the process.
She was supported by Aliya Riaz, Gull Feroza and captain Fatima, who chipped in with 48, 37 and 21 not out, respectively.
In response, captain Fatima-led Pakistan bowling attack dismantled Zimbabwe's batting unit and booked it for a meagre 84 in 18.2 overs – their third lowest total in the format.
Zimbabwe's lowest-ever total is 61 all out, which came against Vanuatu in 2024, while their 64/9 against New Zealand is ranked second on the unwanted list.
Lowest total by Zimbabwe in Women's T20Is
As a result, the home secured a commanding 153-run victory in the aforementioned fixture, their biggest in terms of runs in the format, surpassing their previous best of 147 runs, which came against Malaysia in 2018.
Largest margin of victories for Pakistan in Women's T20Is
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