Ayesha Zafar bags multiple records with century against Zimbabwe in first T20I

Pakistan's Ayesha Zafar celebrates scoring her century during their first T20I against Zimbabwe at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on May 12, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan's top-order batter Ayesha Zafar on Tuesday etched her name in history by smashing an unbeaten century against Zimbabwe in the first T20I, underway here at the National Bank Stadium.

Ayesha, who walked out to bat at No.3 with the scoreboard reading 23/1 in 1.5 overs, launched an all-out attack on the Zimbabwean bowlers and went on to register her maiden century on the final delivery of the innings by smashing Nomvelo Sibanda for a four towards the mid-wicket region.

The top-order batter made 102 not out off just 47 deliveries, smashing 15 fours and two sixes during her monumental knock, which powered Pakistan to a mammoth total of 237/5 in the ongoing fixture, which was their highest in the format, surpassing the previous best of 181/4, which they achieved against South Africa in 2024.

🇵🇰 Highest ever T20I total by Pakistan Women 🔥 238 Target set for Zimbabwe Women in first T20I at National Bank Stadium, Karachi🏏



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Android app: https://t.co/5mBlUcoG8g#JeetKaSafar | #PAKWvZIMW |… pic.twitter.com/tGsC1QmkKk — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 12, 2026

As a result, Ayesha became only the second batter to score a century for Pakistan in Women's T20Is, joining teammate Muneeba Ali, who has achieved the feat twice.

🏏 Fastest century for Pakistan Women!



Ayesha Zafar brings up her maiden T20I 100 off 47 balls and becomes the 2nd woman to score a T20I century for 🇵🇰



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Android app: https://t.co/5mBlUcoG8g#JeetKaSafar |… pic.twitter.com/MMyFeUElom — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 12, 2026

Ayesha's score of 102 not out was also the joint-highest ever achieved by a Pakistani batter in the format, drawing level with Muneeba.

Players to score century for Pakistan in Women's T20Is

Muneeba Ali – 102 against Ireland in 2023 Muneeba Ali – 100 not out against Ireland in 2025 Ayesha Zafar – 102 not out against Zimbabwe in 2026

Furthermore, Ayesha's maiden century, which came off 47 deliveries, was also the fastest by a Pakistani batter in Women's T20Is, surpassing the previous record held by Muneeba, who had taken 66 deliveries to notch up her maiden ton at the T20 World Cup 2023.

Fastest centuries for Pakistan in Women's T20Is