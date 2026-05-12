Ayesha, Fatima help Pakistan crush Zimbabwe in T20I series opener

Pakistan players celebrate a wicket during their first T20I against Zimbabwe at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on May 12, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Top-order batter Ayesha Zafar's unbeaten century, coupled with captain Fatima Sana's all-round brilliance, propelled Pakistan to a record 153-run victory over Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the three-match series here at the National Bank Stadium on Tuesday.

Set to chase a daunting 238-run target, the touring side could accumulate 84 before getting bowled out in 18.2 overs and thus registered their third-lowest total in the format.

Right-handed batter Natasha Mtomba remained the top-scorer for Zimbabwe with her 20-ball 24, while Adel Zimunu (18) and Beloved Biza (10) were the only other batters to breach double figures against the disciplined Pakistan bowling attack.

Captain Fatima spearheaded Pakistan's bowling charge with economical figures of 3/7 in her three overs, followed by Sadia Iqbal and Natalia Pervaiz with two scalps each, while Rameen Shamim chipped in with one.



Opting to bat first, the home side piled up 237/5 in their 20 overs, which was their highest in the format, surpassing the previous best of 181/4, which they achieved against South Africa in 2024.

The hosts got off to a briefly flamboyant start to their innings as their openers Muneeba Ali and in-form Gull Feroza put together 23 runs until the former was dismissed by captain Nomvelo Sibanda on the penultimate delivery of the second over.

Following Muneeba's dismissal, Ayesha joined Feroza in the middle, and the duo shared a brisk 34-run partnership for the second wicket before Precious Marange gave Zimbabwe a vital breakthrough by dismissing the opener, who walked back after scoring a 19-ball 37, laced with eight fours.

Ayesha was then involved in two brief partnerships with debutant Saira Jabeen (five) and Natalia Pervaiz (nine) until eventually finding subtle support from the other end by Riaz.

The duo batted dominantly against the Zimbabwean bowling attack and put Pakistan on course to breach the 200-run barrier by putting together 67 runs in just 35 deliveries.

Beloved Biza eventually broke the threatening stand on the third delivery of the 16th over by getting Aliya stumped, who fell agonisingly short of a well-deserved half-century as she made a quickfire 48 off 23 deliveries with the help of four sixes and as many fours.

Ayesha then joined forces with captain Fatima Sana, and the duo ensured retaining the flow of runs for Pakistan at the backend with an unbeaten 70-run partnership.

Ayesha Zafar remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with an unbeaten 102 off just 47 deliveries, studded with 15 fours and two sixes, and was thus adjudged the Player of the Match award, while their captain Fatima made 21 not out from 13 balls.

Captain Sibanda was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe as she took two wickets for 59 runs in her four overs, while Michelle Mavunga, Biza and Marange could pick up one apiece.