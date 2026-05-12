PSB writes to four sports federations over unreconciled grants

This image shows Pakistan Sports Board's logo. — File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has written to four national sports federations, flagging major financial discrepancies in grants released between fiscal years 2022-23 and 2024-25, raising serious concerns over accountability and transparency in government funding for sports.

According to the letters, also available on the website of Pakistan Sports Board, the Pakistan Squash Federation received Rs 46.925 million for international participation and training, but Rs 41.304 million remains unreconciled.

The PSB cited missing original invoices, illegible photocopies, and expenditures outside sanctioned purposes, including high daily allowances for players and referees, event branding, tournament hospitality, and purchases.

The board has directed the federation to submit complete, reconciled accounts along with original supporting documents within 30 days.

The Pakistan Volleyball Federation, which received Rs 111 million, has Rs 11 million flagged as outstanding due to non-settlement of the FY 2022-23 grant and inadmissible spending in FY 2024-25. Out of Rs 105 million claimed by the federation, Rs 100 million was verified as admissible expenditure.

The Pakistan Tennis Federation's entire grant of Rs 41.252 million remains unreconciled, as the federation failed to submit adjustment accounts or supporting receipts within the prescribed timelines, constituting a violation of PSB regulations and the Sports Funding and Utilisation Regulations Pakistan 2025 (SFURP 2025).

Similarly, the Athletics Federation of Pakistan was found to have Rs 60.968 million unreconciled from Rs 107.551 million released. This includes Rs 22.968 million unadjusted or inadmissible, Rs 38 million spent on activities funded by other agencies, and an additional Rs 10 million from FY 2024-25 that remains unsettled due to non-submission of certified records.

The PSB has made it clear that any future grants will first be applied to clear these outstanding liabilities. Federations have been warned that failure to comply with financial reporting requirements may result in suspension of grants or disciplinary action under SFURP 2025 and the PSB Constitution 2022.

The letters underscore persistent challenges in enforcing financial discipline and proper documentation within Pakistan's major sports federations, raising concerns over the management of government support for national athletes.