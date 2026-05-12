Tamim Iqbal breaks silence on Bangladesh's T20 World Cup snub, ties with BCCI

BCB President Tamim Iqbal pictured at the BCB headquarters at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on April 7, 2026. — BCB

MIRPUR: Head of Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) interim committee, Tamim Iqbal, on Tuesday slammed the previous management for mishandling the plea to shift their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 matches from India to Sri Lanka, which led to their exclusion from the 20-team tournament.

The controversy stemmed from the release of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on the directives of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in January this year.

As a result, the BCB refused to travel to India for the T20 World Cup 2026, held from February 7 to March 8, citing security concerns, and instead demanded the International Cricket Council (ICC) to move its matches to co-host Sri Lanka.

Their refusal to visit India prompted a series of negotiations with the ICC, but a settlement could not be reached, and the apex body ultimately replaced them with Scotland for the mega event.

Meanwhile, Tamim, who was appointed the head of an interim BCB setup by the Bangladeshi government last month, asserted that the ICC was "lenient" and there was room to find a solution, but the previous management mishandled the situation.

"I was probably the first to speak out when the (T20) World Cup issue happened. What was done, how it was handled by the previous Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) administration, was not right. The ICC was lenient, there was room to find a solution. We should have found it," Tamim said.

The BCB President also reflected on Bangladesh's cricketing journey and highlighted the importance of World Cup qualification by citing the celebrations in the country after the Tigers booked their place in the 1999 mega event.

"Let me go back to 1996-97, how much we fought to win that ICC trophy against Kenya just to qualify for the World Cup. My house was floating in coloured water. People celebrated in the streets," Tamim recalled.

"That celebration brought kids into cricket, everybody wanted to be Minhajul Abedin Nannu, Khaled Mashud, Akram Khan. And we gave away a World Cup without even having a proper dialogue. There might be players in that squad who will never play in a World Cup again. That I did not take nicely," he added.

The former cricketer then went on to assert that the BCB's ties with the BCCI remained healthy and revealed sharing a strong personal bond with the latter's president, Mithun Manhas, with whom he played alongside during the cash-rich IPL.

He further reiterated that Bangladesh is a safe destination for cricket and expressed his hope for the Indian cricket team's tour to the country in the near future.

"Regarding BCCI, I have played a lot of cricket with (current BCCI president) Mithun Manhas. In the IPL, we were in the same team, he has come to Bangladesh many times to play in Dhaka leagues. Very good rapport. I haven't had the chance to sit with him in this capacity yet, but I know him well," he said.

"The country's security is absolutely brilliant at the moment. There is no issue, no security threat, and it has never been for the Indian cricket team. When India comes here, the whole stadium is packed. People love that contest. I personally don't think BCB and BCCI have any real issues anymore. A series here would be a great way to take the next step forward," he concluded.