Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against Zimbabwe in T20I series opener

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana (right) flips the coin as Zimbabwe's Nomvelo Sibanda (centre) makes the call at the toss for their first T20I at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on May 12, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first against Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the three-match series here at the National Bank Stadium on Tuesday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali (w), Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Natalia Pervaiz, Saira Jabeen, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana (c), Rameen Shamim, Tuba Hassan, Sadia Iqbal and Amber Kainat.

Zimbabwe: Nomvelo Sibanda(c), Beloved Biza, Kelis Ndhlovu, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Precious Marange, Michelle Mavunga, Kelly Ndiraya, Runyararo Pasipanodya, Adel Zimunu, Vimbai Mutungwindu(w), Natasha Mtomba

Form Guide

Pakistan and Zimbabwe enter the fixture with contrasting momentum in their favour as the visitors are on a 10-match losing streak, while the Green Shirts have two victories in their last five completed T20Is.

Pakistan last played a T20I series away against South Africa in February this year and lost the three-match assignment 2-1.

Pakistan: W, L, L, W, L (most recent first)

Zimbabwe: L, L, L, L, L