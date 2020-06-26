Pakistan vs England: Rohail Nazir named as backup wicketkeeper

Rohail Nazir has been added as a backup wicketkeeper. Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday confirmed that U-19 skipper Rohail Nazir will serve as the backup wicketkeeper for the side's upcoming tour of England.

Furthermore, five reserve players and a player support personnel have undergone Covid-19 tests.

The five players who were tested are Bilal Asif, Imran Butt, Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan and Nazir along with masseur Mohammad Imran, the PCB said in a press release.

Bilal, Imran, Nawaz and Musa were originally named as reserve players on 12 June when the 29-player squad was announced.

On Thursday, 18 players and 11 player support personnel underwent second round of tests, while the 10 players and one player support personnel, who had tested positive earlier in the week, will be retested on Friday.

The PCB will announce outcomes of all tests on Saturday.

