Hansi Flick to sign contract extension with Barcelona

FC Barcelona players throw coach Hansi Flick in the air as they celebrate after winning the LaLiga at Camp Nou in Barcelona on May 10, 2026. — Reuters

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick will extend his stay at the Camp Nou until 2028 after his side won back-to-back LaLiga titles.

Barca have moved to an unassailable 91 points lead, 14 clear of second-placed Real Madrid with three games remaining.

The triumph capped a dominant campaign in which they lost only four league matches. Villarreal are third on 69 points.

Flick, whose current contract runs until 2027, said he will sign a one-year extension, with an option for an extra year.

"I'll let you know - sorry - the last few days I’ve had different things to do," Flick, whose father died on Sunday, told reporters.

"Of course, I'm really happy about this (contract extension). They have given me and my team the confidence to work one or two years more, so for me it's like that.

"I think a lot of coaches would be happy if they get a contract of three, four or five years, but in Barca's case it's good to limit it. I really appreciate it a lot.”

Hansi Flick added the club, and he will see if things go right; they can extend the deal to one more year.

"We go to 2028 and then we'll see if everything is right, and if so, we can decide on one more year. The club has the right, and I have the right - I think it's a good deal," Flick added.

Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 2-0 at a roaring Camp Nou in the Clasico on Sunday, to claim their 29th LaLiga title.