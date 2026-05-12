Skipper Shan takes 'responsibility' for Pakistan's defeat in first Bangladesh Test

Pakistan captain Shan Masood speaks at a press conference after their defeat in the first Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on May 12, 2026. — PCB

MIRPUR: Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood on Tuesday took the onus of the team's gruelling 104-run defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match away series here at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Masood, who registered single-digit scores in each innings of the aforementioned fixture, insisted on not putting the blame on any of his teammates and instead took full responsibility for the outcome, stressing that the Green Shirts need to improve in the longest format.

"There are a lot of things that we need to improve in Test cricket. I will never blame anyone and will take responsibility myself," said Masood at the post-match press conference.

"But my strive is always to identify in which area we should improve to become a good Test side. So, if you ask about my intentions, they are pure and entirely focused on improvement, whether it is about team selection, my batting position and any team-related decision," he added.

Set to chase a 268-run target, the touring side were comfortably placed at 119/3 with debutant Abdullah Fazal and experienced all-rounder Salman Ali Agha set in the middle, but the former's dismissal in the 32nd over sparked a collapse, which saw Pakistan lose six more wickets for 44 runs in 21 overs and were thus bowled out for 163.

Pakistan captain Shan insisted that had the set batters taken the game deep at that point, they could have salvaged a draw against Bangladesh.

"I thought in the game, especially at that stage we were in with the situation, and we thought if the two set batters could bat a bit longer, maybe we could take the game towards a draw."

The left-handed batter further emphasised the demanding nature of Test cricket, asserting that no opposition is weak in the longest format of the game.

"As I said earlier, Test cricket demands your best. You never play against any weaker opposition in Test cricket. In this format, it is always best versus best, and wherever you make mistakes, you will have to pay for it."