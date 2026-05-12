Guardiola says no added pressure on Manchester City due to Arsenal win

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates after the Premier League match against Brentford at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on May 9, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester City’s coach Pep Guardiola has said that Arsenal’s win against West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday did not put any extra pressure on his team.

The Gunners’ victory put them five points clear of City at the top of the English top flight, with two matches remaining in the season for Mikel Arteta’s side.

City, who have three games left, must hope for Arsenal to drop points, as a victory against Crystal Palace on Wednesday will still keep them two points behind Arsenal.

"Same one as two days, three days, four days ago," Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday, when asked about the pressure on his side.

"What I've learned from my career as a manager is, what you cannot control, forget about it. To do better what you have not done better this season. To arrive in better position to fight for the Premier League, that we are still fighting."

Guardiola said Palace is a quality team, despite being placed 15th and winless in their last four Premier League matches.

"They have a European final," he said, referring to Palace's upcoming Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano on May 27.

"Maybe struggling a bit in the Premier League with a lot of changes. Manager (Oliver Glasner) is leaving... and maybe they were not consistent, but the quality is there."

Guardiola said City's injured midfielder Rodri and defender Abdukodir Khusanov were feeling much better, but did not say whether they would return to action against Palace.

Palace will also play Arsenal in the final game of their English top-flight campaign, three days before the Conference League final.