Pakistan equal Zimbabwe's unwanted Test record against Bangladesh

Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas (second from right) along with teammates Shaheen Shah Afridi (centre) and Hasan Ali leaves the field at the end of first inning during the second day of the first Test match against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on May 9, 2026. - AFP

MIRPUR: Pakistan slipped into an unwanted piece of history after suffering a 104-run defeat to Bangladesh in the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Fast bowler Nahid Rana produced a sensational spell on the final day to guide the hosts to a commanding victory and a 1-0 lead in the series.

Rana claimed a five-wicket haul, finishing with 5-40 in 9.5 overs, and sealed the win by dismissing Shaheen Shah Afridi for a 13-ball duck as Pakistan were bowled out for 163 while chasing 268.

The result marked Pakistan’s third consecutive Test defeat against Bangladesh, following back-to-back losses in Rawalpindi in 2024 and this latest setback in Mirpur. The run of defeats stretches from August 2024 to May 2026.

With this sequence, Pakistan have equalled an unwanted record held by Zimbabwe, who also suffered three consecutive Test defeats against Bangladesh during their 2014 tour, including a 3-0 series whitewash.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood also moved into joint second place for most defeats as Test skipper in the country’s history, with 11 losses in 15 matches and four victories. Only Misbah-ul-Haq has more defeats as captain, with 19 losses in 56 Tests.

In the chase, Abdullah Fazal top-scored with 66 off 113 balls, striking 11 fours. Salman Ali Agha made 26 from 39 deliveries, while Saud Shakeel, Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan contributed 15 runs each.

Earlier, Bangladesh resumed the final day on 152-3 and added a further 88 runs before declaring at 240-9, setting Pakistan a target of 268.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto led from the front with a composed 87 off 150 balls, including seven boundaries, while Mominul Haque added 56 from 120 deliveries. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mushfiqur Rahim scored 24 and 22 respectively.

Bangladesh were earlier bowled out for 413 in 117.1 overs after being asked to bat first. Mominul Haque scored 91, Shanto made 101, and Mushfiqur Rahim contributed 71.

Pakistan’s bowling effort was led by Mohammad Abbas, who took 5-92 in 34 overs. Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed three wickets, while Hasan Ali and Noman Ali picked up one each.

In response, Pakistan posted 386 in 100.3 overs, conceding a first-innings deficit of 27 runs. Centuries from Azan Awais (103) and key contributions from Abdullah Fazal (60), Salman Ali Agha (58) and Mohammad Rizwan (59) kept Pakistan competitive.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz starred with the ball for Bangladesh, taking 5-102, while Taskin Ahmed and Taijul Islam claimed two wickets apiece, and Nahid Rana added one.