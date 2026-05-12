Shan Masood reacts after Pakistan suffer third consecutive Test defeat against Bangladesh

Pakistan captain Shan Masood speaks during the post-match presentation after suffering defeat against Bangladesh in the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on May 12, 2026. - Screengrab from livestream

MIRPUR: Pakistan captain Shan Masood admitted his side failed to capitalise on crucial moments after suffering a third consecutive Test defeat against Bangladesh, losing the series opener by 104 runs on Tuesday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The win marked Bangladesh’s first-ever Test victory over Pakistan at home and extended their winning streak against the visitors to three matches, following a 2-0 whitewash in Rawalpindi in 2024.

The visitors were bowled out for 163 in 52.5 overs while chasing Bangladesh's 268-run target courtesy of exceptional five-wicket haul by Nahid Rana.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Masood reflected on Pakistan’s overall performance and acknowledged that his side failed to make the most of favourable conditions after opting to bowl first in the opening Test.

“[On the toss decision] Hindsight is 20/20. We looked at the conditions and in terms of seam bowling we had the best conditions," Masood said.

"We got two early wickets. But in the first innings we didn't capitalise on that and then we didn't capitalise with the bat either. We could have pushed for more runs. But in the first innings with bat and ball we needed to do better," he added.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining pressure in Test cricket, adding that the team could not take control of the contest despite showing commitment after returning to the longest format following a six-month break.

"You can never question the effort especially when you are playing Test cricket after six months. Test cricket on surfaces like this teaches you that when you have the game in your hands you have to push the opposition away but we failed to do that," he stated.

Masood further praised debutants Azan Awais and Abdullah Fazal for displaying composure and maturity at the highest level, while expressing confidence in their long-term potential in Test cricket.

“[The debutants] Extremely pleased. When we picked them we picked them seeing potential that they can play at this level. Their maturity was great. For them the thing is can they be consistent in Test cricket? I think they have the potential to do that. When you get opportunities to stamp your authority we have to do that,” he concluded.