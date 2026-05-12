ICC WTC 2025-27 points table updated after Bangladesh beat Pakistan in first Test

Bangladesh's Nahid Rana (third from left) celebrates with teammates after registering their win over Pakistan in the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on May 12, 2026. - AFP

MIRPUR: Bangladesh produced a historic display to beat Pakistan by 104 runs in the first Test, registering their maiden Test victory over the visitors at home on Tuesday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The result brought significant changes to the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings, with Bangladesh moving up to sixth place while Pakistan slipped to seventh after previously occupying fifth position above India.

The Tigers now sit sixth on the table with one win, one defeat and one draw from three matches, collecting 16 points with a win percentage of 44.44.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have dropped to seventh after winning one and losing two of their three matches, earning 12 points with a win percentage of 33.33.

Australia continue to dominate the standings at the top with seven wins and one defeat from eight matches, amassing 84 points with a win percentage of 87.50.

New Zealand are placed second with two wins and one draw from three games, securing 28 points with a win percentage of 77.78.

Defending WTC champions South Africa occupy third place with three wins and one defeat from four matches, collecting 36 points with a win percentage of 75.

Sri Lanka are fourth with one win and one draw from two matches, earning 16 points with a win percentage of 66.67.

Resuming the final session at 116-3, Pakistan were bowled out for 163 in 52.5 overs while chasing Bangladesh’s 268-run target, courtesy of an exceptional five-wicket haul from Nahid Rana.

Abdullah Fazal top-scored for Pakistan in the second innings with 66 off 113 deliveries, striking 11 fours. Salman Ali Agha contributed 26 from 39 balls with one boundary, while Saud Shakeel, Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan scored 15 runs each.

Nahid Rana starred with figures of 5-40 in 9.5 overs. Taijul Islam and Taskin Ahmed claimed two wickets apiece, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz chipped in with one scalp.

Earlier, Bangladesh resumed the final day at 152-3 in 50.3 overs and extended their advantage by adding 88 more runs before declaring at 240-9, setting Pakistan a target of 268.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto once again led from the front with a composed 87 off 150 deliveries, including seven boundaries. Mominul Haque provided solid support with 56 from 120 balls, hitting four fours.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mushfiqur Rahim chipped in with 24 and 22 respectively, while the remaining batters failed to make notable contributions.

Earlier in the match, Bangladesh were bowled out for 413 in 117.1 overs after electing to bat first. Key contributions came from Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim.

Mominul scored 91 off 200 balls with 10 fours, while Shanto struck 101 from 130 deliveries, including 12 fours and two sixes.

Mushfiqur added 71 from 179 balls, while Litton Das and Taskin Ahmed contributed 33 and 28 respectively.

Mohammad Abbas led Pakistan’s bowling effort with figures of 5-92 in 34 overs, supported by Shaheen Shah Afridi with three wickets, while Hasan Ali and Noman Ali claimed one wicket each.

In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for 386 in 100.3 overs, conceding a narrow 27-run first-innings deficit.

Strong performances came from debutants Azan Awais and Abdullah Fazal, alongside Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Rizwan.

Azan top-scored with 103, while Abdullah made 60, Salman added 58 and Rizwan contributed 59.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz starred for Bangladesh with figures of 5-102, while Taskin Ahmed and Taijul Islam picked up two wickets each and Nahid Rana claimed one wicket.