Johnny Cardoso set for ankle surgery, FIFA World Cup in doubt

Atletico Madrid's Johnny Cardoso celebrates scoring their second goal against Club Brugge in UEFA Champions League on February 24, 2026. — Reuters

Atletico Madrid and United States midfielder Johnny Cardoso will undergo surgery on his right ankle, the LaLiga club confirmed on Monday, casting major doubt over his participation in next month’s World Cup.

Atletico Madrid confirmed that Cardoso suffered a serious ankle sprain during training last Thursday, with the injury significantly affecting the joint.

"Cardoso sustained the injury during training last Thursday, resulting in a severe sprain that has affected the joint," Atletico said in a statement.

Cardoso, who joined Atletico Madrid this season after spells with Betis in Spain and Internacional in Brazil, was in contention for a spot in the U.S. starting lineup.

He has made 23 appearances for the United States Men's National Soccer Team (USMNT) since debuting in 2020, but has struggled with injuries throughout his international career.

It is the latest setback for Cardoso, whose debut season at Atletico has been hampered by injuries.

The 24-year-old also saw limited action during the March international window, playing only 45 minutes in a friendly against Belgium.

US coach Mauricio Pochettino is expected to name his 26-man World Cup squad later this month, with the co-hosts already facing injury concerns.

Captain Christian Pulisic recently missed matches for AC Milan with a muscular problem, while Olympique de Marseille winger Tim Weah and Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Tanner Tessmann have also been sidelined.

The U.S., who co-host the tournament alongside Mexico and Canada, will play Senegal on May 31 and Germany on June 6 in warm-up matches before opening their Group D campaign against Paraguay in Inglewood, California, on June 12.

They will also face Australia and Turkey at the finals.