Katie Archibald announces retirement from track cycling

Gold medallists Britain's Madelaine Leech and Katie Archibald (right) celebrate during the medal ceremony for the women's madison on October 25, 2025. — Reuters

Three-time Olympic medallist Katie Archibald has announced her retirement from track cycling at the age of 32, Archibald confirmed on Tuesday.

Archibald, one of Britain’s most successful track cyclists with two Olympic gold medals and one silver, is ending her 13-year career to pursue training as a nurse.

The current world and European champion will also miss July’s Commonwealth Games on home soil, where teammates Lauren Bell and Mark Stewart are set to compete.

Archibald announced her retirement from international cycling after 13 years, saying she is grateful for the experiences, lessons, and people she met throughout her career.

"I love racing my bike. After 13 years competing on the international stage, and a lifetime competing against my big brother, I’ve decided to retire from the former," Archibald said in a statement.

"The things I’m grateful for across my career are that I’ve gotten to learn so much, see so much, and meet so many incredible people.

"But I also feel confident I’ll keep learning, I’ll keep seeing the world, I’ll keep meeting incredible people. I’m not hoping for a grand legacy, but I hope I’ve made an impact on the individuals I’ve worked with."

She missed the 2024 Paris Olympics due to an ankle injury.

Archibald, who joined the British squad at the age of 19, won 51 medals across major international events including seven world titles and a record 21 European titles.