Bangladesh confirm squad for second Test against Pakistan

Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed (centre) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Imam-ul-Haq during the fifth day of the first Test match against Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on May 12, 2026. - BCB

SYLHET: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed a 15-member squad for the second and final Test of the series against Pakistan, scheduled to begin on May 16 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium as part of the 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship cycle.

The hosts have opted for continuity, retaining the same squad that featured in the series opener at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Najmul Hossain Shanto will continue as captain, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been named vice-captain for the series.

The squad includes two uncapped players, Tanzid Hasan and Amite Hasan.

Tanzid Hasan has already established himself in white-ball cricket, featuring in 34 ODIs and 45 T20Is for Bangladesh, scoring more than 1,900 runs across both formats. He will be looking to translate his limited-overs success into the Test arena.

Amite Hasan, a 24-year-old middle-order batter, earns his maiden call-up following consistent performances in domestic cricket. Since making his first-class debut in 2019, he has maintained an impressive average of 49.

Bangladesh currently sit eighth in the World Test Championship standings, having registered one defeat and one draw from their opening two Tests. They have collected four points with a win percentage of 16.67.

Pakistan, meanwhile, are placed fifth after recording one win and one defeat from their first two matches, accumulating 12 points with a win percentage of 50.

Bangladesh squad for second Test: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das (wk), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Amite Hasan, Mominul Haque, Shadman Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vc), Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Nayeem Hasan and Ebadot Hossain.