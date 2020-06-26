The PCB reject the BCCI official's request to postpone the PSL for the Asia Cup. Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has clarified that it will not be postponing the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 in a bid to host 2020 Asia Cup next year.

An official from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had recently suggested that the PCB postpones it's sixth edition of the PSL in order to cater the Asia Cup as the current year's schedule clashes with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

According to a local publication's sources within the PCB, the board is hoping to stage the Asia Cup at a neutral venue this year and thus will pay no heed to the BCCI functionary's request.



It is pertinent to mention that the PCB have reportedly agreed to swap their Asia Cup hosting rights with Sri Lanka Cricket as India refused to make the trip to Pakistan.

PCB rejects BCCI's suggestion to postpone PSL 6 for Asia Cup 2020