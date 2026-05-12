Jacob Fatu leaves Roman Reigns brutally assaulted on WWE Raw

An undated picture of Roman Reigns (center). — WWE

The latest episode of WWE Raw ended in chaos as Jacob Fatu delivered a devastating post-match assault on Roman Reigns, leaving the World Heavyweight Champion in serious condition following a violent ringside brawl.

The confrontation escalated after what was intended to be a celebratory ‘acknowledgement’ segment in the ring, where Reigns stood alongside Jimmy Uso and engaged with the crowd.

However, tensions quickly unravelled backstage as Jacob Fatu pushed through members of the Anoa’i family, including Jey Uso, who attempted to reason with him but was met with aggression.

Once at ringside, Fatu immediately targeted Jimmy Uso before turning his attention to Reigns.

The champion initially fought back with strikes and even managed to land a Superman Punch, but Fatu’s relentless offence soon overwhelmed him.

Using his trademark power and intensity, Fatu repeatedly drove Reigns into the barricade, ring post and steel steps, before clearing the announce table and delivering a thunderous powerbomb through it.

Despite attempts by officials and WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce to restore order, Fatu continued his assault, briefly seizing the World Heavyweight Championship and declaring ‘All gas, no brakes’ while standing over his fallen rival.

Jacob Fatu just DEMOLISHED Roman Reigns AND The Usos!! 😱@jacobfatu_wwe pic.twitter.com/59BckqLVOB — WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2026

The attack did not end there. Fatu later charged again, delivering a brutal hip attack that sent Reigns and The Usos crashing through the timekeeper’s barricade.

Medical attention was required as Reigns was shown bleeding from a deep cut near his left elbow.

Fatu’s dominance has defined his recent arrival from SmackDown, where he issued a direct challenge to Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Unlike previous Bloodline conflicts, Fatu has largely operated alone, maintaining control despite being outnumbered.