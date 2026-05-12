Jake Paul reveals uncertain boxing return after jaw injury in Anthony Joshua defeat

An undated picture of YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. — Reuters

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has now revealed that his return to boxing remains uncertain following the broken jaw he suffered in his sixth-round knockout defeat to Anthony Joshua on 19 December.

Paul stepped in against the former unified heavyweight champion after a proposed bout with Gervonta Davis fell through, taking on a significantly larger and more experienced opponent.

Wow. Jake Paul reveals there’s a real possibility he may never fight again due to complications stemming from the broken jaw he suffered against Anthony Joshua:



“I’m getting some new scans in a couple of days on the jaw to get an update on the healing process.



We’ll see what my… pic.twitter.com/x1TUuVXN34 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 11, 2026

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Paul admitted he is still undergoing medical assessments to determine the extent of his recovery and whether he will be cleared to fight again.

“I'm getting some new scans here in a couple of days of the jaw to get an update on the healing process. We'll see what my doctors say,” Paul said.

“I think I'll be able to get a more accurate timeframe or, can I even fight again? That is definitely in the realm and possibilities of things.”

He added that while healing is progressing, he remains restricted in training.

“It does like feel a lot better as weeks go by and time goes by, but I definitely need to get cleared first to be able to spar. But I’m sort of staying in shape. I'm always in the gym pretty much regardless. So just staying in shape and, and enjoying, some mitt work.”

Paul also acknowledged that retirement is now a realistic possibility depending on his recovery.

Medical advice has been cautious, with Paul noting: “Definitely my doctor, Arman. He’s saying he doesn't want me to.”

Despite concerns, he insisted he is not ready to quit. Paul holds a 12-2 professional boxing record since his debut in 2020.