Ismail makes surprise return as South Africa name squad for Women’s T20 World Cup

Shabnim Ismail of South Africa bowls during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final match against Australia at Newlands Cricket Ground on February 26, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. - ICC

Former South Africa fast bowler Shabnim Ismail is set for a surprise return to international cricket at the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in England and Wales, despite having retired in 2023.

The 37-year-old will reunite with her long-time new-ball partner Marizanne Kapp, who returns after recovering from illness, while former captain Dane van Niekerk is also included after coming out of retirement last year and featuring in nine internationals since her comeback.

South Africa will be led by captain Laura Wolvaardt, with a settled core featuring Tazmin Brits, Suné Luus, Chloé Tryon and Ayabonga Khaka all named in the squad.

There is also a maiden World Cup call-up for explosive batter and former Under-19 captain Kayla Reyneke, while wicketkeeper-batter Karabo Meso returns after recovering from a wrist injury. Meso had previously been part of the Under-19 side led by Reyneke that reached the final in 2025.

South Africa begin their campaign against Australia in Manchester on June 13.

Head coach Mandla Mashimbyi, speaking in a CSA release, welcomed Ismail’s return, saying her experience would be a major boost.

"Having someone like Shabnim back adds a lot of value to the group," head coach Mandla Mashimbyi said in a CSA press release. "We had good conversations and you could see the hunger she still has to represent South Africa and help this team achieve something special. We're also pleased to have players like Marizanne, Dane and Karabo available again."

Ismail has remained active on the global franchise circuit, featuring in the Women’s Premier League, the Women’s Big Bash League and The Hundred. She is widely regarded as one of the fastest bowlers in women’s cricket history.

Mashimbyi added that South Africa’s approach would remain process-driven despite their ambitions.

"Every team goes to a World Cup wanting to win it, and we are no different," Mashimbyi said, "But for us it's about staying in love with the process, taking it one game at a time and continuing to improve as the tournament advances."

South Africa women’s convenor of selectors Clinton du Preez highlighted the importance of continuity in the squad, alongside targeted reinforcements.

"Keeping the core of the group together was important to us because this is a squad that has built strong experience, combinations and understanding over time. At the same time, we also looked at areas where we felt additional experience and impactful options could strengthen the team, especially in the high-pressure moments that often decide tournaments of this nature."

Notably, Anneke Bosch, who played a key role in guiding South Africa to the final of the previous T20 World Cup, has been left out of the squad.

South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup squad:

Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Kayla Reyneke, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon and Dane van Niekerk.

South Africa's ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule