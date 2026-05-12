Abdullah Fazal joins elite Pakistan batters club with twin fifties on Test debut

Pakistan batter Abdullah Fazal playsa shot during the first Test match against Bangladesh here at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on May 12, 2026. - PCB

MIRPUR: Young batter Abdullah Fazal on Tuesday achieved a rare feat by becoming the sixth Pakistan batter to score fifties twice in a Test match on debut for Pakistan he achieved during the first match against Bangaldesh here at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Fazal who scored 60 runs in the first innings announced himself in style by notching up his second half-century while batting in the second innings in pursuit to Pakistan's chase of 268 runs.

The list of Pakistan cricketers who have achieved this distinction spans across different eras and highlights some of the most promising and established names in the country’s red-ball history.

Former all-rounder Azhar Mahmood was among the earliest to achieve the feat, scoring 128* and 50* against South Africa in Rawalpindi in 1997, announcing himself in dominant fashion at the international level.

Wicketkeeper-batter Yasir Hameed remains one of the most iconic names on the list, having scored a stunning 170 and 105 against Bangladesh in Karachi in 2003, one of the greatest debut performances in Test cricket history.

Umar Akmal also marked an impressive start to his Test career with 129 and 75 against New Zealand in Dunedin in 2009, showcasing his natural attacking flair in challenging overseas conditions.

Fakhar Zaman, known for his white-ball explosiveness, translated his aggression into red-ball cricket as well, scoring 94 and 66 against Australia in Abu Dhabi in 2018 during his debut Test appearance.

More recently, Abdullah Shafique continued the tradition with a composed 52 and 73 against Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2021, underlining his temperament and technique at the highest level.

Pakistan batters to score 50+ in both innings on Test debut