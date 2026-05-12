Stan Wawrinka, Gael Monfils awarded French Open wild cards

An undated picture of three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka and France’s Gael Monfils. — X

PARIS: Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka and France’s Gael Monfils have been awarded wild cards for this year’s French Open, organisers confirmed on Monday, as both veterans prepare for emotional farewell appearances at Roland Garros.

Wawrinka, 41, who captured the French Open title in 2015, is currently ranked world No. 125. Monfils, 39, a fan favourite in Paris and a former semi-finalist in 2008, sits at No. 222 in the rankings.

Both players have announced plans to retire at the end of the season and are expected to receive special tributes following their final matches in the French capital.

The decision ensures the experienced duo will have another opportunity to compete on the iconic clay courts of Roland Garros, where they have produced some of the most memorable moments of their careers.

In addition to Wawrinka and Monfils, French Open organisers also awarded wild cards into the men’s singles draw to Nishesh Basavareddy, Titouan Droguet, Hugo Gaston, Arthur Gea, Moïse Kouamé and Adam Walton, reflecting a blend of emerging talent and home hopefuls alongside international entrants.

On the women’s side, wild cards were handed to Clara Burel, Ksenia Efremova, Fiona Ferro, Léolia Jeanjean, Emerson Jones, Sarah Rakotomanga, Alice Tubello and Akasha Urhobo.

The French Open, the second Grand Slam of the tennis calendar, is set to begin on 24 May in Paris.

As anticipation builds, attention will not only focus on the title contenders but also on the emotional farewell tours of two of the sport’s most respected figures, Wawrinka and Monfils, who have both left a lasting legacy on the clay of Roland Garros.