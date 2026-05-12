PCB unveils ticket details for Pakistan-Australia ODI series

Pakistan batters Salman Ali Agha (centre) and Babar Azam (left) exchanging fist bump during the first T20I match against Australia at Gaddafi Stadium on January 29, 2026 in Lahore. - AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced that tickets for the upcoming three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Australia will go on sale online from Friday, 22 May at pcb.tcs.com.pk.

Physical tickets will also be available at designated TCS Express Centres, which will be announced in due course.

The ODI series begins on Saturday, 30 May, with the opening match scheduled at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The second and third ODIs will be played on 2 and 4 June respectively at the Gaddafi Stadium.

To encourage strong spectator turnout, the PCB has set affordable ticket prices across all categories.

At both venues, general enclosure tickets will be priced at PKR 200, first-class enclosures at PKR 300, premium tickets at PKR 400, and VIP tickets at PKR 500. For the Rawalpindi fixture, VIP gallery tickets will be available at PKR 1,500.

At Gaddafi Stadium, VIP enclosures at the Iqbal End (Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram stands) will be priced at PKR 1,000, while seats at the Jinnah End (Majid Khan and Zaheer Abbas stands) will cost PKR 1,500.

Corporate hospitality packages will also be available, with interested parties advised to contact the PCB Head Office for further booking details.

The series marks Australia’s return to Pakistan for a 50-over bilateral contest since their 2022 tour, when the Men in Green secured a 2-1 series victory.

Earlier this year, Australia also toured Pakistan for a three-match T20I series in January–February, where the hosts completed a 3-0 clean sweep at Gaddafi Stadium.

Australia additionally featured in Pakistan during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, recording a five-wicket win over England at the same venue on 22 February.

Series schedule (all matches start at 4:30pm local time):